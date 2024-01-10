Symphony Orchestra of India Unveils Diverse Line-Up for Spring 2024 Season

The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) is primed to kick off its Spring 2024 Season on February 2nd, offering a diverse selection of Western Classical music. The season will not only welcome back the acclaimed conductor Martyn Brabbins and pianist Barry Douglas but also mark the India debuts of conductor Gergely Madaras, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, and cellist Bryan Cheng.

Repertoire of the Season

The season’s repertoire is a blend of beloved classics and hard-hitting compositions, featuring works by Mendelssohn, Brahms, Kodály, Berlioz, Saint-Saëns, Wagner, Elgar, and Beethoven. It is designed to captivate both seasoned concertgoers and newcomers alike. Mendelssohn’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and ‘Italian’ Symphony, Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1 and Symphony No. 2, Kodály’s ‘Dances of Galanta’, Berlioz’s ‘Les nuits d’été’, Saint-Saëns’ ‘Organ Symphony’, Wagner’s Overture to ‘The Flying Dutchman’, Elgar’s Cello Concerto, and Beethoven’s ‘Pastorale’ will be among the highlights.

SOI’s Commitment to Nurturing Talent

Since its inception, the SOI, housed at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), has been a pillar of India’s musical landscape. It has a steadfast commitment to nurturing young talent through the SOI Music Academy and continues to promote and preserve classical music traditions under the guidance of its co-founders, Khushroo N. Suntook and Marat Bisengaliev.

Looking Forward to the Season

Khushroo N. Suntook, co-founder of the SOI and Chairman of NCPA, revealed his excitement for the forthcoming season and the milestones that the SOI has reached. His invitation to music lovers to experience the performances echoes the organization’s dedication to promoting culture and classical music traditions. The season will conclude on February 16th, leaving audiences with resonant memories of some of classical music’s finest works.