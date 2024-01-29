Sylvester Stallone to Script Potential Action Franchise 'Levon's Trade', Starring Jason Statham

Acclaimed actor and screenwriter Sylvester Stallone is set to breathe life into Chuck Dixon's first novel in the Levon Cade series by penning the screenplay for the upcoming action thriller, 'Levon's Trade'. This film, which marks yet another collaboration between Stallone and British action star Jason Statham, has already started generating anticipation, despite the duo's recent box-office misfire, 'Expend4bles'. The pair's past successes hint at a promising future for 'Levon's Trade'.

Action and Intrigue

'Levon's Trade' will narrate the gripping tale of Levon Cade, a former black ops worker. After a seemingly ordinary life in construction, Cade is thrust back into the sinister world of black ops when his boss' daughter mysteriously vanishes. The plot, laced with action and conspiracy, is expected to be a high-octane thriller under the able direction of David Ayer, known for his significant contributions to the crime-thriller genre.

Future Franchise Potential

With Dixon's Levon Cade series comprising 11 titles, the potential for 'Levon's Trade' to spawn a new action franchise is undeniable. The film could very well be the next 'Jason Bourne' or 'John Wick'. The combination of Stallone's established prowess as a screenwriter and Ayer's directorial acumen could be the perfect recipe for a successful franchise. This could also provide a considerable boost to Jason Statham's career, adding another significant franchise to his portfolio.

Distribution and Streaming

'Levon's Trade' is produced by Black Bear and BlockFilm. Amazon's MGM Studios has secured the U.S. theatrical rights, with Prime Video landing the streaming rights. This ensures a wide reach for the film, enhancing its chances of success. Meanwhile, 'The Beekeeper', the recent film by Statham and Ayer, is currently entertaining audiences in theaters.

With 'Levon's Trade', Stallone, Statham, and Ayer seem poised to deliver an action-packed thriller that could redefine the genre. The film's potential to spark a successful franchise only adds to the anticipation, making it one of the most awaited releases.