Sylvester Stallone Pays Emotional Tribute to 'Rocky' Co-star Carl Weathers

In a heartfelt tribute, Sylvester Stallone expressed profound sorrow over the passing of his friend and 'Rocky' co-star, Carl Weathers, who died in his sleep at the age of 76. Stallone reminisced about their enduring partnership and lauded Weathers for his significant contribution to his life and the iconic 'Rocky' series.

Stallone Remembers Weathers

Releasing an emotional video on Instagram, Stallone praised Weathers for his brilliance, talent, and the indomitable spirit he brought to the role of Apollo Creed. The impact of Weathers' portrayal of Creed left an enduring imprint on the franchise, his legacy continuing through the 'Creed' sequel series. Stallone's heartfelt message highlighted the deep bond shared by the actors, both on and off the screen.

A Legacy to Remember

Weathers' acting career spanned several decades, with the 'Rocky' series serving as a transformative turning point. Beyond 'Rocky,' Weathers starred in 'Predator,' and earned an Emmy nomination for his work in 'The Mandalorian,' where he also directed several episodes. Before his acting career, Weathers was a professional football player, adding another layer to his multifaceted life.

Hollywood Pays Tribute

The passing of Weathers has stirred emotions across Hollywood, with tributes pouring in from celebrities such as Adam Sandler, Pedro Pascal, and Jesse Ventura. All testimonials highlighted Weathers' talent, kindness, and the joy he brought to others. Among the memorable moments shared by Stallone and Weathers were their presentation of an award together at the 2017 Golden Globes and Weathers presenting an award to Stallone at the Santa Barbara Film Festival in 2016.