Sylvester Stallone Pays Emotional Tribute to Late 'Rocky' Co-star Carl Weathers

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of a legend, Carl Weathers, known to many as Apollo Creed from the 'Rocky' series. His co-star and friend, Sylvester Stallone, known for his role as Rocky Balboa, has made an emotional tribute to Weathers, expressing deep sorrow and gratitude for their friendship. This news has left a deep impact not only on Stallone but on the wider community as well.

Stallone's Tribute to Weathers

In a heartfelt video posted on Instagram, Stallone stood in front of a painting commemorating the end of 'Rocky III,' expressing his grief and admiration for Weathers. Recalling the moment he first met Weathers, Stallone recognized his co-star's magnetic charisma and exceptional talent, acknowledging the significant role Weathers played in his own career success.

Weathers: An Integral Part of the 'Rocky' Legacy

Weathers' role as heavyweight champion Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' and 'Creed' film series was instrumental in defining the franchise's success. Stallone and Weathers first appeared together in the 1976 film 'Rocky,' which went on to win Best Picture and two other Oscars. Stallone credited Weathers for his immense contribution to the film, highlighting his athleticism, talent, and his heart and soul.

Loss of a Legend

Stallone referred to Weathers as a 'legend' and 'magic,' expressing that his death is 'a horrible loss.' Fighting back tears, Stallone concluded his tribute with a poignant message to his friend, saying, 'Apollo, keep punching,' and added, 'Rest in power.' The loss of Carl Weathers is deeply felt by Stallone and the wider community as they mourn the passing of a legendary figure in the entertainment industry.