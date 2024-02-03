Sylvester Stallone Honors Carl Weathers' Legacy in Heartfelt Tribute

Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone paid an emotional tribute to his late 'Rocky' co-star, Carl Weathers, emphasizing the profound impact Weathers had on his life and career. Stallone took to Instagram to express his deep sadness over Weathers' passing and recognize his substantial contribution to the success of the 'Rocky' franchise.

“I give him incredible credit because when he walked into that room, and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness, but I didn’t realize how great. I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him... Apollo, keep punching," Stallone said.

Stallone's Tribute to a Longtime Friend

Stallone reminisced about their first meeting, where he acknowledged the greatness in Weathers, despite not fully understanding its extent at the time. He praised Weathers' athletic prowess and heart, qualities that Stallone believes were instrumental in the success of the 'Rocky' series. He also shared a poignant anecdote about Weathers winning the role of Apollo Creed after critiquing Stallone's acting abilities, a reaction Stallone felt was emblematic of the character Creed.

Carl Weathers: A Legacy Beyond 'Rocky'

Carl Weathers' illustrious career extended beyond 'Rocky.' His roles ranged from playing an NFL linebacker to directing and acting in series like 'The Mandalorian.' However, his portrayal of Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' franchise remains one of his most recognized performances, earning him a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry.

'Apollo, Keep Punching': An Enduring Tribute

Stallone's tribute culminated with a heartfelt message, 'Apollo, keep punching.' This phrase encapsulates the enduring spirit of Weathers' character in the films and serves as a lasting testament to Weathers' impact on Stallone's career and the 'Rocky' franchise. Other stars like Adam Sandler, Pedro Pascal, and Robert Rodriguez also expressed their condolences and admiration for Weathers' talent, echoing Stallone's sentiments and further emphasizing Weathers' significant influence in the industry.