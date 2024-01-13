en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney: The New Face of Kérastase and Rising Star in Beauty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Sydney Sweeney: The New Face of Kérastase and Rising Star in Beauty

Acclaimed actress and producer Sydney Sweeney is making waves not just in the realm of entertainment, but also in the world of beauty. The star of ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Euphoria’ has been unveiled as the new global brand ambassador for luxury haircare giant Kérastase. This announcement follows her recent extension of partnership with beauty brand Laneige, further establishing her foothold in the beauty industry.

A Rising Star in Beauty and Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney’s meteoric rise in the entertainment industry is undeniable. With double Primetime Emmy nominations to her credit, she has captured the attention and admiration of viewers worldwide. Yet, Sweeney’s influence does not stop at the silver screen. She has been steadily gaining prominence in the beauty sector, championing themes of individuality, creativity, and strength in one’s actions. This harmony of ethos between Sweeney and Kérastase has been instrumental in her selection as the brand’s global ambassador.

An Authentic Representation

Addressing the announcement, Rosa Carriço, the Global Brand President of Kérastase, lauded Sweeney for her authenticity, warmth, and magnetism. According to Carriço, Sweeney personifies the Kérastase woman – daring, fearless, and self-assured. Her approachable persona aligns perfectly with the brand’s image, making her an ideal choice for the role.

Sydney Sweeney: A Powerhouse of Potential

As part of her new role with Kérastase, Sweeney has already shared her first media collaboration with the brand, showcasing her fearless approach to hair and beauty. While the specifics of the ambassadorship are yet to be unveiled, Sweeney’s appointment underscores the actress’s growing influence in the beauty sphere. With upcoming roles in the romantic-comedy ‘Anyone But You’ and the action-thriller ‘Madame Web’, Sweeney shows no signs of slowing down. Her journey is an inspiring testament to the power of authenticity and self-belief, resonating with audiences worldwide.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

