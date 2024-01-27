Swiftie Sets Guinness Record By Recognizing Taylor Swift Songs From Lyrics

It was an unusual scene, a man sat intently, hanging onto every word read to him in a monotone voice. The man was Bilal Ilyas Jhandir, a self-proclaimed 'die-hard' fan of Taylor Swift, and he was on a mission. His challenge - to recognize the titles of Taylor Swift songs from their lyrics read out sans any musical accompaniment.

Setting a New World Record

In a feat that has solidified his status as an 'Officially Amazing Swiftie,' Jhandir shattered the Guinness World Record by correctly identifying 34 songs of the pop sensation in just 60 seconds. This challenge required not only a deep familiarity with Swift's music but also an extraordinary level of concentration and quick thinking.

The Journey of a Swiftie

Jhandir's journey as a Swiftie began when he was merely 13. Since then, his admiration for Swift has only grown, drawn to her authenticity and the emotional depth that her lyrics exude. 'Folklore,' one of Swift's critically acclaimed albums, remains his all-time favorite. His devotion to Swift's music is such that he devoted 13 weeks to prepare for this unique challenge, engaging in extensive listening sessions.

A Man of Many Records

But this isn't Jhandir's first tryst with record-breaking feats. Prior to this, he held the record for identifying the most animals from sounds in one minute, a title he claimed in 2021 by recognizing 23 distinct animal sounds. Not stopping at that, in 2023, he set another world record by recognizing 29 Justin Bieber songs from their lyrics in a minute. Despite these impressive achievements, Jhandir confesses that his latest title recognizing Taylor Swift songs gives him the most pride.