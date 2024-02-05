SWAIA Launches First Indigenous Fashion Week in Santa Fe

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) has announced the launch of the first-ever American-produced Indigenous Fashion Week, known as SWAIA Native Fashion Week (SNFW), in Santa Fe. The event is set to feature Native American and Indigenous Canadian designers, aiming to shine a spotlight on their unique fashion narratives, and celebrate the rich diversity and innovation inherent in Indigenous cultures.

Event Details and Designers

The event will commence with a media launch at the New Mexico Governor's Mansion on May 2, 2024. The following day, a fashion mini-symposium will be held at a location yet to be announced, where panel discussions will explore topics such as "Why Native American Fashion Matters?" and a "Designer-Focused Fashion Hub". The participating designers, as well as special guests, are scheduled to be unveiled on their Instagram account in the coming months.

Mainstage Fashion Shows and Brand Activations

The weekend will be replete with mainstage fashion shows, trunk shows, and brand activations. These brand activation spaces will provide organizations with opportunities to engage with diverse communities and enhance their visibility in the fashion industry. Details about these events will be shared on the SWAIA and SNFW's websites and Instagram.

Ticket Sales and Sponsorship Opportunities

Tickets will be available for purchase from late March 2024. In addition, the SWAIA is currently offering sponsorship opportunities and activation spaces. Companies and organizations interested in becoming sponsors can avail this opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to supporting Indigenous cultures, and gain visibility among a diverse and fashion-forward audience.

In sum, SWAIA Native Fashion Week is an event that aims to empower Indigenous designers, allowing them to share their narratives through the powerful medium of fashion. It is a testament to the rich diversity and innovation that is rooted in Indigenous knowledge and material culture.