Arts & Entertainment

Swadheen Symposium: Celebrating Jankidevi Bajaj and Indian Textile Legacy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
India’s Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery is preparing to host the Swadheen Symposium, a three-day event paying tribute to the legacy of Jankidevi Bajaj and the rich heritage of Indian textile and Khadi. Organized by the Ladies’ Wing of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, this marks the 30th anniversary of the prestigious Jankidevi Bajaj awards.

Exhibition on Jankidevi Bajaj

Central to the symposium is an exhibition dedicated to the life and work of Jankidevi Bajaj. Not only a freedom fighter, Bajaj was a staunch advocate for the Khadi industry. Attendees will be taken on a walkthrough of her significant contributions to the Swadeshi movement and the textile industry, further enriching their understanding of her vital role in India’s history.

Khadi: Indian Textile Heritage

The event will also serve as a platform for 10 participants from across India to display their hand-spun, handwoven products and textiles. This showcases the nation’s original fabrics and offers a sustainable alternative to fast fashion, echoing Jankidevi Bajaj’s vision for the Khadi industry.

Rajiben Vankar: A Beacon of Sustainable Employment

One of the highlights of the symposium is the annual award presentation to Rajiben Vankar. Vankar’s remarkable efforts to create sustainable employment for women through traditional artisanal crafts have not gone unnoticed, and her recognition serves as a testament to the impact of such initiatives on the community.

With the opportunity to engage in talks with notable speakers from various trusts and organizations, attendees will gain insights into working in the Khadi landscape. The Swadheen Symposium is set to take place from January 7 to January 9 at the Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Nariman Point. While attendance is free, registration is mandatory.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion India
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

