Suzanne Somers' Palm Springs Home Back on the Market

The illustrious Palm Springs home of the late 'Three's Company' actress, Suzanne Somers, who passed away in October 2023, is once again on the real estate market. The property, which Somers shared with her husband, Alan Hamel, has been re-listed at a price of $8.95 million.

A Luxurious Retreat

The 28-acre desert oasis, initially purchased in 1977, served as a sanctuary for the actress from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. The unique layout, reminiscent of a quaint French village, offers a blend of privacy and luxury. The compound includes seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, an outdoor amphitheater, a lagoon-style pool, and even an open-air carriage.

A Journey through the Real Estate Market

Before Somers' death, the property experienced a rollercoaster ride on the real estate market. Sold for $8.5 million in May 2021, it was re-listed by the new owners in April 2023 for nearly $13 million. However, the high asking price led to its withdrawal in June. Now, real estate agent Scott Lyle of Compass is handling the reduced listing.

Preserving Somers' Legacy

As the house makes a comeback on the market, concerns arise about its potential transformation into a memorial museum for fans. Somers' widower has even reported paranormal experiences within the home, adding to its allure. With its rich history and unique features, the property stands as a testament to Somers' legacy and her desire for a secluded yet luxurious lifestyle.