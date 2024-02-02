Sushmita Sen's Timeless Elegance Graces Iconic Gold Awards 2024

At the Iconic Gold Awards 2024, all eyes were on Bollywood starlet Sushmita Sen. Dressed in a navy blue strapless sequinned gown and a vibrant red stole draped gracefully over her shoulder, Sen was the epitome of classic glamour. The sequins added a subtle sparkle to the outfit, while the stole served as a bold contrast, accentuating her radiant appearance.

Accessories Elevating The Ensemble

Aside from the stunning gown, what caught the eye were the carefully selected accessories that completed the look. A matching vintage-style sequinned clutch carried her essentials, while a large sapphire and diamond ring adorned her hand. However, the pièce de résistance was a Bulgari Serpenti cuff bracelet, adding a touch of luxury to the ensemble.

An Iconic Stint on the Red Carpet

The actress's makeup was described as soft yet glamorous. She opted for a shimmer that added to the overall red carpet look, and her hair was styled in a voluminous blowout, further enhancing her regal appearance. Sen's presence at the event wasn't just a walk on the red carpet; it was a testament to her iconic status in the fashion and film industry.

Exhibiting Versatile Fashion Choices

Beyond the red carpet, Sen has showcased her versatile fashion sense at various occasions. At Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, she was seen in a black ruffled saree by Neeta Lulla, balancing her image as both a fitness enthusiast and a stylish wedding guest. Furthermore, a sheer beige Manish Malhotra saree from her wardrobe made a comeback for Diwali at the Kundra household, previously worn on an episode of 'Koffee With Karan'. These choices emphasize Sushmita Sen's enduring fashion sense and her ability to make a lasting impression with her timeless and elegant style.