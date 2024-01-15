en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sushmita Sen Shares Warm Wishes for Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Sushmita Sen Shares Warm Wishes for Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Indian actress Sushmita Sen recently shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram, dedicated to the newlywed couple, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. The post was a touching tribute, reflective of her deep affection for the couple and her blessings for their future together. She reminisced about the journey she witnessed leading to their union and wished them a life full of celebrations and blessings.

A Star-studded Affair

The wedding reception held in Mumbai saw a galaxy of celebrities in attendance. The guest list included iconic film stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Esha Deol, Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Katrina Kaif, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan. Aamir Khan, father of Ira Khan, was also present with his family, including his first wife Reena Dutta, son Junaid Khan, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, and son Azad Rao Khan. Notably, Kiran Rao, Aamir’s ex-wife, was absent due to illness.

The Journey to the Altar

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding was a blend of tradition and modernity. They had a registered marriage in Mumbai earlier in January, followed by a Christian wedding in Udaipur. The couple reportedly met during the Covid-19 lockdown and their courtship blossomed into a strong bond, leading to their decision to tie the knot.

Sushmita Sen’s Presence

Sushmita Sen attended the reception with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee Sen. She was seen in a stunning navy blue saree, adding glamour to the event. Her social media post, expressing love and best wishes for the couple, was well received by her followers and fans of the couple alike.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

