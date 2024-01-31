Sushma Soma's 'Home SOS' Concert Marries Music with Environmental Consciousness

In an arresting fusion of soulful music and fervent environmental advocacy, Carnatic vocalist Sushma Soma showcased her 'Home SOS: Sounds of Sustainability' concert at Bangalore Creative Circus on January 20. The concert was not just a musical performance, but a compelling call to eco-consciousness, draped in evocative melodies and decorated with upcycled and recycled art.

Artistry Meets Advocacy

Soma's performance was a testament to her vocal prowess and her commitment to environmental conservation. One of the most poignant moments of the concert was the rendition of 'The Elephant's Funeral.' The song, inspired by the tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala in 2020 due to a cruel act of animal abuse, was a powerful statement against the disregard for nature's innocence. The use of traditional and folk instruments, including the nadaswaram and Tamil folk-drums, further enhanced the concert's authentic appeal.

Interactive Elements Amplify the Message

The concert was not a one-way performance, but an immersive experience with interactive elements such as a waste segregation poll and a singalong segment. These elements served to engage the audience and impart meaningful lessons on environmental responsibility. N. Deepan, a parai artist, shared heart-rending stories about the impact of industrial waste on his fishing community in North Chennai, adding a palpable real-world context to the concert's message.

Concluding with a Scavenger Hunt

The concert concluded with a fun yet insightful scavenger hunt, organized by Skrap, one of the event's partners. Aishwarya Natarajan, founder of Indianuance and producer of Home SOS, lauded the production's accessible energy and the dramatic narrative shift when Deepan took the stage. The all-women team behind the event, including Natarajan, brand strategist Amrita Haldipur, and live events specialist Nanni Singh, have expressed their intention to take the show to more cities in India. Their vision is to foster a community of sustainability-conscious citizens, and, in doing so, they are turning art into a beacon of environmental awareness.