en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Susanne Bartsch’s Surrealist Ball: A Night of Art, Fashion, and Nightlife

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Susanne Bartsch’s Surrealist Ball: A Night of Art, Fashion, and Nightlife

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Gatsby Mansion in New York transformed into an otherworldly spectacle. Hosting the Surrealist Ball was none other than Susanne Bartsch, a renowned designer, Netflix star, and style icon revered for her role as a bridge between New York’s vibrant art and fashion scenes. Co-hosted by Amanda Lepore and CT Hedden, the event beckoned 2024 with a cavalcade of music acts and a parade of unique costumes.

A Night of Surrealism

The Surrealist Ball was a tableau vivant of Salvador Dali’s vivid dreamscape. Attendees donned cloud hats, eyeball masks, and birdcage headpieces, while melting clocks – a nod to Dali’s ‘The Persistence of Memory’ – completed the surreal ambiance. Bartsch herself was a striking spectacle, dressed in a couture chapeau crowned with a New York pigeon, a symbol of the city she has significantly influenced.

The Venue: Gatsby Mansion

The Gatsby Mansion, originally designed for ‘The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show’, provided a fitting backdrop for the Surrealist Ball. Its architecture and décor exuded an ethereal aura, complementing the event’s surreal theme. The mansion, much like Bartsch’s vision, was a melting pot of art, fashion, and fantasy.

Art, Fashion, and Nightlife

Throughout the night, Bartsch emphasized the interplay between art and fashion, and its critical role in shaping nightlife. She noted how the club culture has evolved over time, with guests choosing to stay off their phones to fully embrace the moment on the dance floor. Her efforts to revive the in-person experience, a rare commodity in today’s digital age, has further cemented her status as an icon in New York’s nightlife scene.

Adding to her illustrious career, Bartsch also mentioned her upcoming memoir, ‘Bartschland: Tales of New York City Nightlife’. The book, expected to be an intimate recount of her journey and collaborations, aims to encapsulate the essence of her impact on the city’s nocturnal landscape.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
John Ridley Unveils Details of Scrapped Eternals Marvel TV Series
Academy Award-winning writer, John Ridley, has finally broken his silence about his previously undisclosed Marvel TV series project for ABC. Developed in 2015, the project was shrouded in mystery with no details released until now. Confirming much speculation, Ridley disclosed that the project was a television adaptation of the Marvel superhero group, the Eternals. From
John Ridley Unveils Details of Scrapped Eternals Marvel TV Series
Daggerfall Unity: Reviving a Classic Gaming Experience
4 mins ago
Daggerfall Unity: Reviving a Classic Gaming Experience
Terry Fator: Master Ventriloquist's Journey to Stardom in Las Vegas
8 mins ago
Terry Fator: Master Ventriloquist's Journey to Stardom in Las Vegas
Davido's Struggle with Yoruba Language Ignites Online Discourse
3 mins ago
Davido's Struggle with Yoruba Language Ignites Online Discourse
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience
4 mins ago
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience
Kirk Windstein Teases New Music from Heavy Metal Band Down
4 mins ago
Kirk Windstein Teases New Music from Heavy Metal Band Down
Latest Headlines
World News
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
1 min
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
1 min
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
1 min
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
2 mins
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
2 mins
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
2 mins
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
2 mins
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
3 mins
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
3 mins
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
48 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
50 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app