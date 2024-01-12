Susan Coyne Earns First Emmy Nomination for ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

In a stellar testament to Canadian talent, Toronto-based producer Susan Coyne has earned her first Emmy nomination for her co-executive production of the series ‘Daisy Jones & the Six.’ The series has been nominated in the best limited series category, standing tall among contenders such as Netflix’s ‘Beef’ and ‘Dahmer,’ and Disney Plus’ ‘Obi-wan Kenobi’ and ‘Fleishman is in Trouble.’

From Theatre to Television

Coyne, who has a successful and diverse career spanning television and theater, is applauded for her contributions to the musical drama miniseries. She co-founded the Soulpepper Theatre Company and co-created the series ‘Slings and Arrows.’ Her transformation from acting to producing has been marked by consistent creativity and innovation.

An Adaptation of a Bestseller

The miniseries ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ is an adaptation of the 2019 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The narrative centers around a fictional ’70s rock band led by Daisy Jones, brought to life by the charismatic Riley Keough. Coyne, with her meticulous eye for storytelling, played a pivotal role in translating the book’s essence to the screen.

A Distinctly Female Perspective

Coyne collaborated with Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine to infuse the project with a distinct female perspective. This approach not only enhanced the depth of the characters but also added a unique dimension to the storyline. Fellow Canadian Martin Short has also been recognized with an Emmy nomination for his role in ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

In true Canadian fashion, Coyne plans to represent her country at the Emmys with attire that reflects her Canadian heritage. If she emerges victorious, she intends to display her Emmy in a subtly visible location, a nod to her humble roots. The Emmy awards are scheduled for Monday, promising an exciting evening celebrating the best in television.