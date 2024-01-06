Survivor’s 46th Season: A New Chapter in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands

The long-standing reality TV show, Survivor, is set to make a triumphant return with its 46th installment, premiering on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The forthcoming season is poised to rivet audiences with thrilling challenges and unexpected twists as contestants vie for survival in the idyllic Mamanuca Islands of Fiji.

Fiji: A Familiar Battleground

The filming location, renowned for its crystal-clear waters and unspoiled beaches, has been a staple since Survivor: Millennials Vs Gen X. It serves as the perfect backdrop for a contest of endurance, strategy, and resilience that will transpire over approximately 13 weeks. The grand finale is projected to occur in May 2024.

How to Catch the Action?

Die-hard Survivor fans can watch the episodes on CBS, stream them on Paramount+, or use non-cable platforms such as FuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Paramount+ subscribers with SHOWTIME have the privilege to watch live and on-demand, while Essential account holders can stream the episodes a day after they air on television.

A Look Back at the Previous Champion

The victor of the show’s 45th season, Dee Valladares, took home the grand prize of $1 million after a series of grueling challenges and a final vote by the tribal jury. The season stretched from September 27, culminating in a riveting three-hour finale. As the new season looms, it continues to offer a potent mix of strenuous competition and strategic gameplay, set against the backdrop of Fiji’s natural splendor.