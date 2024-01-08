en English
Arts & Entertainment

Surprise ‘Suits’ Cast Reunion at 2024 Golden Globes; Record-breaking Netflix Success and New Drama in Works

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
On a star-studded night at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, the 2024 Golden Globe Awards brought an unexpected surprise to television enthusiasts and particularly, the fans of the beloved series ‘Suits’. The event saw a mini-reunion of the show’s cast, as actors Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams took to the stage to present the award for Best Television Series, Drama, won by HBO’s ‘Succession’. Adding to the excitement, fellow ‘Suits’ cast members Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty joined them onstage, a sight that left the audience both nostalgic and thrilled.

‘Suits’ Cast Reunites

The reunion of the actors, sans Meghan Markle and Rick Hoffman, marked the highlight of the event. Adams jokingly addressed the challenges of maintaining a group text chain with the cast, especially with Macht, who due to his multiple phone numbers and residence in England, is often less responsive.

‘Suits’ Streaming Success

‘Suits’, renowned for its successful run with 134 episodes over nine seasons, made headlines again when it started streaming on Netflix. A notable spike in viewership occurred in the summer, with 3.14 billion minutes watched in one week. This set a new streaming record for an acquired series according to Nielsen, demonstrating the show’s enduring popularity.

New Legal Drama in Development

The show’s creator, Aaron Korsh, is reportedly developing a new legal drama for NBCUniversal. Although it will not be a ‘Suits’ spinoff, revival, or reboot, it will follow a similar format to successful franchises like CSI and NCIS, suggesting a promising venture.

The reunion of the ‘Suits’ cast, the show’s record-breaking streaming success, and Korsh’s new project, all point towards a bright future for the fans of the legal drama genre. While the night became a testament to the enduring charm of ‘Suits’, it also hinted at exciting prospects in the world of television drama.

Arts & Entertainment
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

