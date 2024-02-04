Surprise Elimination Shocks Viewers on RTE's 'Dancing With The Stars'

A shocking twist unfolded on the latest episode of RTE's 'Dancing With The Stars' as the third celebrity contestant, Shane Quigley Murphy, was eliminated, leaving audiences astounded. Murphy's performance of the rumba to Sam Smith's 'How Will I Know' garnered mixed reviews from judges Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond, culminating in a score of 19 points. Known for his role in Fair City, Shane's departure was unexpected given his seventh position on the leaderboard.

Davy Russell's Light-Footed Elegance

Jockey Davy Russell partnered with Kylee Vincent, opened the night by performing an American smooth to Sarah Vaughan's 'Ain't Misbehavin'. Judges commended Davy's improved light-footedness, earning him praise from both Loraine and Arthur Gourounlian. Brian, however, remained critical, feeling that Davy has not reached his full potential yet.

Rosanna Davison Shines with Charleston

Rosanna Davison, a former Miss World, stood out with her Charleston performance, earning a high score of 26 points. Her energy and precision impressed the judges, displaying a level of skill that was commendable.

Blu Hydrangea's Brave Performance

Blu Hydrangea faced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction during her contemporary ballroom performance. Despite this, she was praised for her persistence and ability to continue the performance. Arthur, however, suggested that she might not be the 'king of salsa' just yet.

Other Notable Performances

Wild Youth singer David Whelan's cha cha cha performance, despite receiving harsh critique from Brian, ended up earning him a substantial 24 points. Eileen Dunne's jive, unfortunately, did not fare as well, resulting in a low score of 17 points. Lastly, Six O'Clock Show presenter Katja Mia received positive feedback for her Viennese waltz, indicating her consistent improvement as a dancer.