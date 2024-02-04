Supernatural's Stars: New Horizons Post the Show's Conclusion

The celebrated cast of the long-standing fantasy drama series, Supernatural, which graced our screens from 2005 to 2020, have embarked on fresh adventures post the show's culmination. These new pursuits span across various realms of the entertainment industry, from acting in TV series and movies to executive production, direction, voice acting, and even authorship.

Jensen Ackles: From Hunter to Hero

Jensen Ackles, immensely recognized for his portrayal of Dean Winchester, has joined the cast of Amazon's hit series 'The Boys' and its offshoot 'Gen V'. In a new avatar, Ackles has also lent his voice to Batman in DC's animated films. Venturing behind the camera, he has assumed executive production and directorial responsibilities in Supernatural-related projects such as 'The Winchesters' and 'Walker'.

Jared Padalecki: Continuing The CW Legacy

Jared Padalecki, who immortalized Sam Winchester, has sustained his association with The CW network. He serves as both the lead actor and executive producer for the series 'Walker'. Moreover, he is in dialogue for prospective Supernatural spin-offs.

Misha Collins: Versatility Unleashed

Misha Collins, who captivated audiences as the angel Castiel in Supernatural, has diversified his talents. He authored a New York Times Bestselling book of poetry and starred in the short-lived series 'Gotham Knights'.

Embracing New Roles: Benedict, Calvert and More

Rob Benedict, fondly remembered as Chuck Shurley/God, features in the forthcoming fourth season of 'The Boys' and co-anchors a podcast about Supernatural. Alexander Calvert, who played Jack Kline/New God, has joined the cast of 'The Winchesters' and 'Gen V' and is slated to appear in a new film 'Double Exposure'. Jim Beaver, Mark Shepphard, Ruth Connell, Samantha Smith, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played Bobby Singer, Crowley, Rowena, Mary Winchester, and John Winchester respectively, have all embraced diverse acting quests. While some have joined the cast of 'The Boys', others have participated in different TV series and films.