Superman's Influence on the MCU: Kevin Feige's Tradition Unveiled

Marvel Studios' chief, Kevin Feige, has openly recognized the significant impact that the DC character Superman has had on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His admiration for the 1978 film 'Superman: The Movie' runs so deep that it has become a tradition for him to watch it before the production of any MCU film commences. This significant revelation is captured in the book 'MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.'

'Superman: The Movie' - The Archetype of Superhero Films

Feige regards the 1978 film 'Superman: The Movie' as the gold standard of the superhero film origin story. Directed by Richard Donner, the film was a resounding success, leading to subsequent sequels. However, despite the initial triumph, later films were less well-received by both audiences and critics. Regardless, the movie and its portrayal of the titular hero have left a lasting impression on Feige. This influence is evident in how Marvel films depict their superheroes, with the noble and intricate characters seen in MCU films such as 'Captain America: The First Avenger,' 'Iron Man,' 'Thor,' 'The Avengers,' and 'Captain Marvel.'

Christopher Reeve: The Quintessential Superman

Feige's respect for Superman extends beyond the character itself to the man who brought him to life on the big screen - Christopher Reeve. Reeve's embodiment of Superman's virtues, coupled with his playful portrayal of both Superman and his alter-ego, Clark Kent, has been particularly influential. His performances have been praised for their authenticity and have set a precedent for actors portraying superheroes in future films.

Superman's Legacy in the Film Industry

Following the initial success of 'Superman: The Movie,' the character of Superman saw a hiatus until the release of 'Superman Returns' in 2006, starring Brandon Routh. The legacy continues with the announcement of a new film, 'Superman: Legacy,' starring David Corenswet. The film is part of James Gunn's reimagined DC Universe. As for 'Superman: The Movie,' it continues to be a classic, available for streaming on platforms such as Prime Video and Max.