Superman’s Hope Shines in Action Comics 2023 Annual

The Action Comics 2023 Annual wraps up the ‘New Worlds’ story arc in a spectacular finale, taking readers on a thrilling adventure with the newest iteration of the Superman Family defending Earth against overwhelming odds. The five-part storyline, which kicked off in issue 1057, is filled with relentless action and emotional beats, providing a gratifying climax for fans.

The Essence of Superman

The annual stays faithful to the core of Superman as the beacon of hope, showcasing not just him and his family battling formidable foes, but also inspiring others around them. Writer Philip Kennedy Johnson is credited for his narrative’s unexpected twists, although some have noted the antagonist’s motivations to be somewhat clichéd. The issue also stirs nostalgia with the re-emergence of a classic Justice League member while introducing the Super-Twins.

Johnson’s Stellar Storytelling

Johnson concludes his stint on Action Comics with an issue that focuses on Superman rushing to Earth al-Ghul to rescue his daughter, leading to new status quos, an Earth invasion, and the end of an era. The issue is a dramatic, double-sized one that serves as the culmination of three years of Action Comics narratives. The hosts of the Stack podcast provide their insights, with Justin Tyler desiring a more sentimental final statement, while Pete LePage hails Johnson’s reign as legendary. Alex Zalben, however, hints at the potential for Johnson’s return to Superman in the future.

Visual Mastery

Artist Max Raynor and colorist Matt Herms are lauded for their vibrant and iconic visual contributions, which significantly enhance the storytelling. Raynor’s artistic style infuses excitement and portrays the heroes as figures of legend. The Action Comics 2023 Annual serves as an excellent representation of what makes DC’s greatest icon a hero, and an enjoyable read for any superhero comic fan, underlining why Superman continues to be a legendary figure in the DC universe.