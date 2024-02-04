Super Bowl LVIII Embraces Diversity with Deaf Performers in Pregame Entertainment

The stage is set for Super Bowl LVIII, scheduled for February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In a milestone event, the pregame entertainment will include performances by deaf artists. Daniel Durant, Anjel Piñero, and Shaheem Sanchez have been announced by the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), LOVE SIGN, and the NFL to participate in the event.

Deaf Performers to Sign Songs

Daniel Durant, recognized for his role in the Oscar-nominated film 'CODA,' will sign the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL) alongside country superstar Reba McEntire's vocal performance. The inclusion of an ASL performance is a testament to the NFL's commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Anjel Piñero, a top 23 finalist at the Miss New York USA pageant, will sign 'America The Beautiful' with Post Malone providing the vocals. Shaheem Sanchez, known for his previous collaborations with Usher, will sign both 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' and the ASL for the halftime show featuring Usher.

Alternative Broadcast on Nickelodeon

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Super Bowl LVIII will have an alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon. The broadcast is aimed at children, marking the first time the Super Bowl has had an alternate broadcast on another network. The game will also be broadcast on CBS, with a stream available on Paramount+.

Don't Miss the Pregame Festivities

The pregame festivities promise to be a spectacle, and viewers are encouraged to tune in early to the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff to ensure they don't miss any part of the performances. The inclusion of deaf performers in the pregame entertainment highlights the NFL's commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that the Super Bowl is an event everyone can enjoy.