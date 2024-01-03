en English
Supari Studios and Netflix India Unveil a Creative Fusion of Pop Culture and Netflix Originals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
Supari Studios and Netflix India Unveil a Creative Fusion of Pop Culture and Netflix Originals

In the realm of digital content creation, Supari Studios, a significant wing of Kulfi Collective, has embarked on an innovative journey with Netflix India. This collaboration has given birth to the ‘End Of The Year 2023’ campaign, a playful fusion of iconic pop culture moments and Netflix originals. The campaign is a testament to the seamless integration of contemporary entertainment and traditional cultural elements, delivering a captivating narrative.

Unleashing a Potpourri of Pop Culture and Netflix Originals

The campaign video, narrated by Tanmay Bhat, unveils a myriad of surprising cameos from beloved cultural figures like Jackie Shroff, Manisha Rani, and Bhupendra Jogi. These artists make unexpected appearances across popular Netflix shows such as ‘Never Have I Ever’ and ‘Sex Education.’ The narrative, laced with humor and nostalgia, delivers a vivid recap of 2023’s entertainment highlights.

Imaginative Crossovers Highlight Netflix’s Best

One of the campaign’s distinctive features is its imaginative crossovers, blending Netflix’s best moments with broader pop culture. These include Genelia Deshmukh in ‘Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar’, Ranbir Kapoor in a ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’-inspired scene, and Dulquer Salman in ‘Guns and Gulaabs’. The creative blend of these elements has created a unique storytelling experience that has captivated audiences across the globe.

Supari Studios and Netflix India: A Successful Collaboration

This collaboration has been lauded for its creativity and cultural resonance, with the campaign video earning over 20 million views across various social media platforms. Akshat Gupt and Parikshit Vivekanand, representing Supari Studios, have articulated their enthusiasm for this project. The success of this collaboration exemplifies their dedication to innovative and culturally relevant content creation, setting a new benchmark for digital storytelling.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

