SUNY Oswego's 61st Annual Student Art Exhibition: A Melange of Artistic Talent

Art lovers and enthusiasts, mark your calendars as Tyler Hall at SUNY Oswego is set to host its 61st annual student art exhibition. A testament to the rich artistic talent at the university, the exhibition will showcase 99 works selected from an impressive 280 submissions. A variety of artistic mediums will grace the event, from graphic design to ceramics, traditional and digital photographs, drawings, and paintings, and even video. This year's exhibition, not only boasts a significant increase in entries from last year's 60 but also reflects the diverse artistic sensibilities of SUNY Oswego's students.

The Juried Exhibition: A Showcase of Professionalism

The Student Art Exhibition Committee, with additional input from Cynthia Clabough, the Interim Director at Tyler Art Gallery, primarily organized the exhibition. The selection process was a juried event, requiring students to present their work in a 'ready to hang' format. This aspect of the exhibition has lent a professional touch to the entries, elevating the overall aesthetic of the display.

Diversity in Artistic Mediums

Cynthia Clabough took note of the diversity in the mediums used in the submissions. A significant rise in multimedia pieces was observed, indicating a trend towards experimental and digital art forms among the students. However, there was a slight dip in sculpture submissions this year, a medium that had seen stronger representation in previous exhibitions.

Jurors: Alumni Lend Their Expertise

Lending credibility to the selection process, Lacey McKinney and Cris Moore, both SUNY Oswego alumni, served as the jurors for the event. McKinney currently imparts her knowledge at Finger Lakes Community College, while Moore utilizes his artistic acumen as an art director in Syracuse. Their expertise and discerning eyes were instrumental in curating the most compelling pieces for the exhibition.

As we approach the award ceremony and reception on February 2, anticipation builds for the unveiling of the chosen works. The exhibition will run until February 18, offering ample opportunity for art aficionados to feast their eyes on the artistic prowess of SUNY Oswego's students.