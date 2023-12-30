en English
Sunny Deol: Rising Above Misunderstandings in Bollywood

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:14 pm EST
Sunny Deol: Rising Above Misunderstandings in Bollywood

Acclaimed Bollywood actor, Sunny Deol, recently shared his experiences of being misunderstood in the film industry in an interview with NDTV. Known for maintaining a low profile and rarely attending industry events and parties, Deol’s absence was initially interpreted as snobbish by his peers. However, over time, his colleagues came to understand that his early-rising habits, shyness, and non-drinking lifestyle made him uncomfortable in party settings.

The Actor’s Perspective

Deol expressed his preference for interacting with fans and people in contexts outside of the typical industry gatherings. As his preferences became known, he stopped receiving invitations to events, which he found more in tune with his personal comfort. He also expressed his discomfort with modern promotional activities that precede film releases, a stark contrast to the slower pace of the era he was accustomed to.

Rising Above Misunderstandings

Over the years, Deol has demonstrated his versatile talent in various genres, from action to comedy to historical dramas, with films such as ‘Arjun’, ‘Dacait’, ‘Yateem’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Narsimha’, ‘Damini’, ‘Ghatak’, ‘Gadar Ek Prem Katha’, and ’23 March 1931: Shaheed’. Despite the initial misunderstandings, he has managed to carve out a successful career in Bollywood.

Success with ‘Gadar 2’

Recently, Deol reprised his role as Tara Singh, a truck driver who crosses the border to rescue his son captured in Pakistan, in the sequel to the 2001 film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. The movie, ‘Gadar 2’, turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films, adding another feather to Deol’s illustrious cap.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

