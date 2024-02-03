Suniel Shetty's First Day as Judge on 'Dance Deewane': A Mix of Nervousness and Excitement

On the cusp of the premiere of the dance show 'Dance Deewane,' renowned actor Suniel Shetty shared his trepidation and excitement about his debut as a judge. His candid revelation of the butterflies in his stomach on the first day of shooting was met with understanding nods by those who know the pressure of stepping into new shoes. However, the actor wasn't alone in his journey. His daughter, Athiya Shetty, proved to be his pillar of strength, calling him multiple times to inquire about his well-being and to provide moral support.

Suniel Shetty's First Day Jitters

The world of dance is a new terrain for Shetty, who is more versed in the field of acting. His venture into this unfamiliar territory was marked by a mix of apprehension and thrill. His nervousness was palpable; he was stepping into a role that required him to judge the talent of others rather than display his own. It was a shift from his usual comfort zone, but it was also a challenge that Shetty was eager to undertake.

A Daughter's Encouragement

As Shetty navigated this novel experience, he found an unexpected source of strength in his daughter, Athiya. She checked in on him several times during the day, her calls acting as a balm to his jittery nerves. Her unwavering support and faith in his ability infused Shetty with a unique energy that helped him overcome his initial anxiety.

The Challenge of Judging on 'Dance Deewane'

Shetty expressed his awe at the exceptional talent he witnessed on the show. His respect for the dancers' skills made the task of eliminating contestants a difficult one. This sentiment was echoed by his co-judge, Madhuri Dixit Nene, who found herself equally impressed by the participants. The duo acknowledged the importance of platforms like 'Dance Deewane' in offering deserving talents an opportunity to shine.

The show, set to feature dancers from different age groups, is slated to premiere on February 3 on the Colors channel. As the curtains lift, viewers will be treated to a display of talent, passion, and determination, with Shetty and Dixit Nene ready to guide and judge the participants.