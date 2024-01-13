SunFest 2024: A Milestone Celebration of Music and Arts

The streets of West Palm Beach are set to hum with the rhythm of music and the vibrancy of arts as SunFest, the famed music and arts festival, gears up to celebrate its 40th anniversary. From May 3 to May 5, 2024, the downtown area along Flagler Drive and the Intracoastal, bordered by Banyan Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue, will transform into a dynamic stage for a diverse lineup of performers.

A Milestone Celebration

For four decades, SunFest has been a beacon of cultural celebration in West Palm Beach. From its humble beginnings as a jazz, art, and water festival, it has evolved into a comprehensive celebration of music, arts, food, and community. This milestone event promises to be a vibrant waterfront experience for attendees, combining the allure of the scenic West Palm Beach waterfront with the thrill of live performances.

Exciting Lineup Announced

This year’s lineup promises to be a thrilling mix of renowned headliners and local talent. Country music star Cole Swindell, rap sensation Nelly, and alternative rock band Third Eye Blind have been announced as headliners. The festival’s organizers have also indicated that additional acts will be revealed at the end of January, adding to the anticipation.

More Than Just Music

While music is at the heart of SunFest, the festival is also a showcase of local culture and community spirit. The details regarding road closures will be made available as the event approaches, ensuring a smooth experience for attendees. As SunFest invites the public to join in commemorating its four-decade legacy, it continues to serve as a hallmark of the cultural scene in West Palm Beach.