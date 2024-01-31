SunFest 2024: 40 Years of Musical Bliss with a Stellar Lineup

As the calendar flips to 2024, the anticipation for the upcoming SunFest music festival is palpable. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the festival's lineup is a potpourri of diverse artists, promising a musical extravaganza like none other. Among the marquee names set to light up the stage are Cole Swindell, Yung Gravy, Shaggy, The Fixx, Elle King, Third Eye Blind, Dashboard Confessional, and Matisyahu.

Diverse Lineup for a Captivating Experience

Not just limited to the headliners, the festival promises a stellar set of performances by Kritikal, Dylan Scott, Boys Like Girls, Bryce Vine, The Elovaters, Little Stranger, Cassadee Pope, among others. The diversity in the lineup, from classic rock to reggae, country, and rap, is a testament to the festival's commitment to cater to a wide range of musical tastes.

Ticket Sales Go Live

Fans have been eagerly waiting for this moment - the tickets for the event are now up for grabs. The festival offers a variety of options such as General Admission (GA) and VIP tickets, with multi-day passes including 3-Day Passes, 2-Day Passes, and 1-Day Passes. This thoughtful approach provides flexibility to attendees, allowing them to tailor their festival experience based on their preferences and schedules.

40 years of SunFest: A Musical Milestone

Reaching its 40th year, SunFest continues to uphold its reputation as a premier music festival, drawing in artistes and fans from all corners of the globe. The full lineup of the festival is meticulously organized by day, providing potential attendees with a clear schedule of performances. This milestone anniversary is a testament to the festival's enduring appeal and its commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive musical community.