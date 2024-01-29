Sunderland's Vacant St. Mark's Church to Become Creative Hub for Artists and Start-ups

In a reviving nod to both history and the arts, Sunderland City Council has greenlit a proposal from Pecorino Properties Ltd to repurpose the long-vacant St. Mark's Church into a creative hub for local artists, organizations, and fledgling businesses. The Grade II-listed church, situated off Hylton Road in the Millfield ward, has stood empty for years, its silence now set to be replaced by the hum of creative enterprise.

Preserving the Past, Fostering the Future

The development plan aims to furnish up to 12 studio/workspaces, thereby not only injecting life into the historic building but also addressing a pressing city need for spaces dedicated to artists and start-ups. The project's design retains a respectful eye on the past, with the planned removal of pews and pew platforms conceived as reversible modifications to buffer the impact on the church's architectural integrity. Notably, the chancel area, a testament to the church's rich history, is to remain untouched, reserved for future cultural events.

Breathing Life Back into St. Mark's Church

Constructed in 1872, St. Mark's Church holds within its walls a bevvy of significant interior elements, from the timber roof structure to the intricate stained glasswork. With its congregation dwindling, this house of worship closed its doors in January 2021, the edifice left to grapple with the ravages of time and neglect. The approved conversion provides a sustainable lifeline, preventing further deterioration of the Grade II-listed building, while ensuring it remains an integral part of Sunderland's landscape.

Pending Applications and Future Prospects

Additional applications tied to this ambitious project, such as those for parking provisions, security fencing, and a certificate of lawfulness for community education and arts programming, are currently under review. With the council's approval of the main conversion, the future of St. Mark's Church seems poised on the cusp of a vibrant new era, its hallowed halls soon to resonate with the spirit of creativity and enterprise.