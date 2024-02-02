Sunderland City Council Ambitions: Star Wars and Beyond

In a visionary move, Sunderland City Council, helmed by Councillor Graeme Miller, is vying to transform Sunderland into a premier destination for film and TV productions. The council's ambitions stretch to luring in major film franchises, including the iconic Star Wars, as part of a concerted push to bolster the screen industries in the North East.

North East Screen Industries Partnership: A Catalyst for Growth

The council's cabinet has recently given the green light to funding for the North East Screen Industries Partnership. This initiative supports productions, oversees a locations database, and lends a hand with grant applications and talent nurturing. With a whopping 61 Sunderland locations already registered, the partnership is primed to make the region an attractive prospect for filming.

Recent Developments and Upcoming Projects

The recent inauguration of North East Screen's office at The Beam in Sunderland, coupled with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the BBC, has spurred an uptick in local productions. The council is also abuzz with the potential of the forthcoming Crown Works Studios, which looms large as a potential filming site for blockbuster movies.

Local Support and Future Prospects

The local authorities have committed to nurturing a sustainable ecosystem for the screen industries, with investments scattered across the North East. This fervor is echoed by other cabinet members, who recognize the manifold benefits of increased filming – from spotlighting Sunderland's regeneration to giving tourism a shot in the arm. To further sweeten the deal for production companies, the city has inked a 'filming friendly charter'.