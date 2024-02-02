Sunderland City Council Aims to Attract Star Wars and Other Major Film Productions

In a bold leap of ambition, Sunderland City Council, under the leadership of Councillor Graeme Miller, has set its sights on hosting major film productions, including the likes of Star Wars, in Sunderland. This comes as part of a wider strategy aimed at bolstering the film and television industry within the North East region.

Boosting the Regional Screen Industries

In a show of commitment to this vision, the council has agreed to provide funding for the North East Screen Industries Partnership. The partnership is geared toward supporting and nurturing the regional screen industries. Currently, 61 Sunderland-based locations have been registered on a 'locations database,' making the area increasingly appealing to production companies.

North East Screen Agency's Role

The North East Screen agency has played a pivotal role in these developments. In 2023, the agency opened an office in Sunderland at The Beam and collaborated with local authorities to foster a film-friendly environment. Since the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the BBC and North East local authorities in September 2021, the region has seen a marked increase in productions. This agreement promises more investment in regional programming.

Crown Works Studios and Potential Job Opportunities

Further fueling these ambitions is the proposed development of the Crown Works Studios. Awaiting a planning decision, this could potentially enable blockbuster movies to be filmed along the picturesque River Wear. Key cabinet members of Sunderland City Council have backed the partnership, emphasizing on the potential benefits such as showcasing the city's regeneration, attracting tourism, and generating job opportunities.

To signal its openness to the film industry, Sunderland City Council has also signed a 'filming friendly charter.' Their commitment extends to financial contributions distributed across 12 North East local authority areas, with Sunderland's share for 2023/24 amounting to 159,560.

Through these efforts, the council is steadfastly committed to showcasing Sunderland's assets to wider audiences via increased filming in the region. It's a strategic move that promises to put Sunderland on the map as a desirable filming destination while simultaneously boosting economic opportunities.