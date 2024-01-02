‘Sundaram Master’: A Humorous Journey of Language, Set for February 16 Release

As the New Year unfolds, cinephiles have their eyes set on the forthcoming feature film ‘Sundaram Master.’ The production is a collaboration between Ravi Teja and Sudheer Kumar Kurru and is set to star Harsha Chemudu and Divya Sripada in the lead roles. The film’s teaser, recently released under the banners of RT Team Works and Golden Den Media, has been met with a wave of positive reactions, stoking the anticipation for its release.

‘Sundaram Master’: A Tale of Language and Laughter

The narrative of ‘Sundaram Master’ orbits around the character of Sundaram Master, a teacher who takes on the daunting task of teaching English in the secluded village of Miryala Metta. The teaser indicates a heartwarming and amusing storyline where villagers of different age groups eagerly sign up to learn English under Sundaram Master’s guidance.

Building Anticipation with Humorous Promos

To further fuel the excitement for the film, the makers have released an attendance promo as part of their New Year’s publicity rollout. In this promotional clip, Harsha Chemudu humorously takes attendance, calling out villagers who possess peculiar and comical names. This light-hearted promo has not only brought laughs but also heightened the curiosity for the film’s narrative.

Release Date Announced

Alongside the release of the entertaining attendance promo, the film’s makers seized the opportunity to announce the official release date. Marking calendars across the globe, ‘Sundaram Master’ is set to make its cinematic debut on February 16. With the promise of a delightful and humorous cinematic experience, the upcoming film is poised to be a notable addition to this year’s film roster.