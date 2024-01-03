Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival: A Grand Cultural Spectacle

The streets of Mylapore are set to reverberate with the energy of the annual Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival. With nearly 40 events scheduled from January 4 to 7, the festival promises an enticing amalgam of traditional and contemporary cultural activities, all centered around the iconic Sri Kapaleeswarar temple. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the festival, which has grown exponentially, weaving a vibrant tapestry of community engagement and cultural preservation.

Kaleidoscope of Cultural Events

From kolam and cooking contests to heritage walks and a bustling food street, the festival offers a diverse range of activities that cater to all ages and interests. A highlight of this year’s line-up is the inclusion of nagaswaram and Silambam performances, deep-rooted in Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural heritage. To cater to the younger audience, a chess tournament has been organized in collaboration with a local Chess Academy. Music enthusiasts can look forward to morning concerts spread over the four-day extravaganza, adding an auditory treat to the visual spectacle.

Evolution of the Festival

Rajiv Lochan, the Managing Director of Sundaram Finance, spoke about the festival’s gradual expansion over the years and the incorporation of new features. The once simple kolam contest has transformed into a comprehensive ‘street’ cultural festival, utilizing open spaces in heritage, religious, and civic zones. The inclusion of rangoli in the kolam festival exemplifies this evolution. In line with environmental initiatives, approximately 10,000 cloth bags will replace plastic bags, further championing sustainability alongside cultural celebration.

Spirit of Mylapore

The ‘Spirit of Mylapore’ award, scheduled to be presented on January 7, recognizes significant contributions to the cultural and developmental growth of Mylapore. Vincent D’ Souza, the Director of the event, emphasized the transformative journey of the festival from a modest kolam contest to a platform that illuminates the cultural ethos of the region. As a testament to the festival’s commitment to nurturing talent, 60 children will showcase their skills through various performances, adding a fresh vibrancy to the event.

As Mylapore gears up to host this grand cultural spectacle, the Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival continues to be a beacon of cultural preservation, community engagement, and regional pride.