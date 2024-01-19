Sundance to Premiere 'Sasquatch Sunset': A Bigfoot Family Drama

When the lights dim at the Sundance Film Festival this year, audiences will be treated to an unusual spectacle - Sasquatch Sunset, a film featuring Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough, and Christophe Zajac-Denek as Bigfoot characters. Directed by the Zellner brothers, David and Nathan, the film is a comedic drama that explores an ordinary year in the life of a Bigfoot family.
Embracing the Sasquatchese
Remarkably, the film is devoid of conventional dialogue; instead, it introduces audiences to a unique language, 'Sasquatchese.' The film's creators have gone to great lengths to ensure that this language feels organic and intrinsic to the Bigfoot characters, adding a layer of authenticity to the viewing experience.
Transformative Challenges
The portrayal of Bigfoot in Sasquatch Sunset required the actors to undergo significant transformations. The process involved hours of makeup and prosthetics application, donning custom-made costumes replete with fur, and imbibing the idiosyncrasies of their characters at a specially designed 'Sasquatch School.' These challenges weren't without their share of difficulties. The costumes, for instance, made regular eating impossible, presenting a unique hurdle for the cast.
More Than Just a Gimmick
Despite these arduous demands, the crew's focus was unwavering—to create a film that transcends the gimmick of its premise. Drawing from a medley of esteemed films, the Zellner brothers have crafted a narrative imbued with depth and nuance. Their previous dalliance with the Bigfoot mythos—a short film presented at Sundance in 2011—underscores their enduring fascination with the subject.
Backed by Bleecker Street, Sasquatch Sunset promises to be a standout premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, offering audiences a unique exploration of the Bigfoot family lifestyle.