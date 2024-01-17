Sundance Film Festival: Blockchain Tech Meets Hollywood, Pressed Juicery & DragonFly Coffee Enhance Experience

A New Dawn at Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival, a beacon of artistic expression and an incubator of emerging talents, has ushered in a unique collaboration this year. Film.io, a company dedicated to democratizing Hollywood decision-making, has joined hands with Collider to host the Interview Studio. This innovative partnership leverages blockchain technology to empower both filmmakers and fans in the filmmaking process. Film.io's platform offers a democratic space for project proposals, audience building, market validation, while facilitating access to funding and licensing.

Reimagining Hollywood's Power Dynamics

By fostering open collaboration, Film.io is challenging the traditional, secluded Hollywood decision-making processes. The platform aims to give a voice to the often overlooked and underappreciated creative talents, creating a shift in the industry's power dynamics. The initiative is expected to open doors for budding filmmakers and enthusiasts, and could potentially reshape the contours of Hollywood's creative landscape.

Revitalizing the Festival Experience

Complementing the festival's creative spirit, Pressed Juicery is offering a line of juices and wellness shots designed for cold weather relief. Known for their cold-pressed juices and plant-based products, Pressed Juicery's offerings aim to make healthy living accessible to festival attendees. DragonFly Coffee Roasters, an award-winning coffee brand, will also be on hand to provide warmth to guests with their luxury coffee selections. Their commitment to quality, sustainability, and ecological impact resonates with the festival's ethos.

Amid the on-going festival buzz, the studio is set to welcome a roster of major talent, including Kristen Stewart and Ed Harris. The Collider Studio will feature interviews and celebrations of films from both established and emerging directors, with a star-studded guest list of actors and filmmakers.

Simultaneously, the Sundance Institute announced the fellows for its 2024 Screenwriters Lab and Screenwriters Intensive programs. An overwhelming number of over 3,400 submissions were received, and a meticulous selection process led to only 12 projects being chosen. The selected fellows will have the opportunity to work with experienced creative advisors on their scripts. The Screenwriters Lab is set to take place at the Sundance Mountain Resort from Jan. 13-17, while the Screenwriters Intensive will take place online for two days in February.