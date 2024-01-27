Sundance 2024: India Donaldson's Good One—A Debut of Authentic Characters

In a compelling display of raw talent and refined craftsmanship, India Donaldson's debut feature, Good One, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2024, offers an authentic exploration of human relationships and personal growth. The film revolves around 17-year-old Sam, her father Chris, and his best friend Matt, as they embark on a hiking trip in the scenic Catskills.

Portrayal of Emotional Dynamics

Sam, portrayed by the promising Lily Collias, is a bright yet disconnected teenager. Her interactions with her father, played by James Le Gros, are largely confined to discussions around their camping trip. This disconnect allows for a realistic portrayal of their strained relationship. Further deepening the plot's complexity, Matt, depicted by Danny McCarthy, grapples with his personal issues while clashing with Chris, giving rise to palpable tension.

A Story of Authentic Characters

The film stands out for its naturalistic dialogue and the believability of its characters' interactions. It purposely steers clear of contrived drama, focusing instead on genuine emotional development. A pivotal scene in the film sees Sam profoundly affected by an inappropriate remark, underscoring the strength of her character's development. The characters' evolution is underpinned by compelling performances from the cast, particularly McCarthy's authentic portrayal of Matt and Le Gros's depiction of the well-meaning but oblivious father.

Lily Collias: A Promising Talent

The performance of Lily Collias as Sam has been particularly lauded, establishing her as a promising talent capable of leading roles. Her portrayal of Sam's character evolution is both riveting and emotive, serving as the heart and soul of the film. Despite a minor subplot involving a group of young men camping nearby, seen as a diversion from the main storyline, the overall strength of the performances and the film itself overcomes this pitfall, marking Good One as a notable entry in Sundance 2024.