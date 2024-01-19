Summer's Calling: 'The Kidz Bop Live 2024' Tour Headlines Wisconsin State Fair

The icy winds and blankets of snow currently cloaking Wisconsin seem a world away from the sultry thrill of summer. Yet, the Wisconsin State Fair has just fanned the embers of anticipation for those sunnier days by announcing 'The Kidz Bop Live 2024' tour as its inaugural headliner. This widely adored music brand, which has amassed over 24 million album sales and a staggering 11 billion streams, is set to grace the stage on August 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Bringing a Touch of Summer to Winter

The announcement of 'The Kidz Bop Live 2024' tour as the first headliner for the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair event is a timely splash of warmth in the midst of a frigid winter. The group, consisting of Kidz Bop Kids Aleah, JJ, Shila, and Tyler, will kickstart their tour with fresh songs, invigorating choreography, and a smattering of special effects.

Tickets Sales and Fair Dates

Those eager to secure their place at this much-anticipated concert can purchase tickets from January 26, available on the official website. The ticket prices, ranging between $30 and $40, include the additional benefit of admission to the State Fair on the day of the concert, as long as they are purchased prior to entering the Fair Park. The Wisconsin State Fair itself is scheduled to run from August 1 through August 11, promising ten days of fun, frolic, and festivities.

More to Look Forward To

While 'The Kidz Bop Live 2024' tour is the first to be announced, it is expected to be just the tip of the iceberg. More Grandstand shows are in the pipeline, ready to be unveiled in the coming months, further amplifying the excitement for the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair.