en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Summer 2024 Entertainment Highlights: From Rock Concerts to Riveting Screen Performances

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST
Summer 2024 Entertainment Highlights: From Rock Concerts to Riveting Screen Performances

As we bid farewell to the chilly winter months and embrace the sizzling summer of 2024, the world of entertainment unfolds a vibrant tapestry of events, performances, and releases for audiences worldwide. From the electrifying rhythms of rock concerts to the heart-pounding thrill of action movies, a remastered gaming classic, and an anticipated TV series resurgence—this summer promises to be a cornucopia of entertainment.

Foo Fighters Return with a Bang

Setting the stage for a scintillating summer, the Foo Fighters, fronted by the legendary Dave Grohl, are set to deliver a rousing performance in New Zealand. Marking their first appearance since 2018, the band introduces their new drummer, Josh Freese. Expect a high voltage performance, with The Breeders joining in to rock the Southern Hemisphere.

Statham’s Revenge Saga & Giamatti’s Poignant Act

On the silver screen, fans of gripping action sequences and raw vengeance can anticipate a thrilling performance from Jason Statham. In a role reminiscent of John Wick, Statham embarks on a quest for retribution against a formidable scammer empire. In contrast, the cinematic landscape will also witness a striking performance from Paul Giamatti in ‘The Holdovers.’ This Alexander Payne directed film starts as a classic group dynamic story and poignantly evolves into a touching narrative, predicted to be one of 2024’s finest films.

Gaming Delights: Remastered Classic & Quirky Adventure

For the gaming community, the summer break brings an exciting remastered version of ‘The Last of Us Part II,’ featuring a new roguelike level that adds a fresh challenge. In addition, fans of the ‘Yakuza/Like a Dragon’ series can look forward to ‘Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.’ This latest release continues the adventures of its quirky characters, this time in Hawaii, blending combat and entertaining side activities.

‘True Detective’ is Back

Lastly, the small screen will witness the return of the anthological series ‘True Detective.’ The fourth season, led by Jodie Foster, is set in the frosty landscapes of Alaska. The narrative promises a resurgence in the series’ quality, invoking the brilliance of the first season and offering viewers a riveting summer watch.

0
Arts & Entertainment New Zealand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Remembering Shecky Greene: The Life and Legacy of a Comedic Titan

By BNN Correspondents

False Alarm: Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop's Dating Rumors Debunked

By BNN Correspondents

Wizkid Reflects on a Challenging 2023, Expresses Optimism for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

RIIZE's Anton Goes Viral with Witty Response to 'Nepo Baby' Criticism

By BNN Correspondents

Muireann Bradley: A Rising Star at Jools Holland's Hootenanny ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Muireann Bradley: A Rising Star at Jools Holland's Hootenanny ...
heart comment 0
Late Late New Year Special: A Celebration to Remember

By BNN Correspondents

Late Late New Year Special: A Celebration to Remember
Florida Photographers’ Harrowing Journey to Document Ukraine War

By BNN Correspondents

Florida Photographers' Harrowing Journey to Document Ukraine War
Art Amidst Ruins: A Palestinian Artist’s Unique Resistance

By BNN Correspondents

Art Amidst Ruins: A Palestinian Artist's Unique Resistance
UTV Day With the Stars 2024: Drama, Performances, and the Divine Voice of Cecilia Marfo

By Ebenezer Mensah

UTV Day With the Stars 2024: Drama, Performances, and the Divine Voice of Cecilia Marfo
Latest Headlines
World News
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
52 seconds
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
1 min
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
1 min
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
A Year of Change: New Zealand's 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts
2 mins
A Year of Change: New Zealand's 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
3 mins
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
5 mins
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
5 mins
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
48 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app