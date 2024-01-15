en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sum 41 Announces Final Tour, Marking the End of an Era

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Sum 41 Announces Final Tour, Marking the End of an Era

On a somber note reverberating through the world of punk-rock, the acclaimed Canadian ensemble, Sum 41, has announced their swan song in the form of a final tour. Titled the ‘Tour of the Setting Sum‘, the tour is set to conclude a remarkable 28-year-long journey that has left an indelible mark on the music scene. The tour’s highlight is a performance in Kuala Lumpur at the Mega Star Arena on March 5.

A Grand Finale for a Storied Band

The tour coincides with the release of their eighth and last album, ‘Heaven & Hell‘, scheduled to hit the stands on March 29. This final tour and album epitomize the end of an era marked by Sum 41’s distinctive sound and significant contributions to the punk-rock genre.

Sum 41’s illustrious career journey includes a Grammy nomination, two Juno Awards, a Kerrang! Award, and several Alternative Press Music Awards. The band’s rise to fame was propelled by chart-toppers like ‘In Too Deep‘, ‘Fat Lip‘, and ‘Still Waiting‘ during the early 2000s, songs that continue to resonate with fans worldwide.

Farewell Tickets Go Live

Tickets for the Kuala Lumpur leg of the tour will be on sale from January 17. The concert, organized by Hitman Solutions and Happymoon, offers various seating options, with prices starting from RM249.

End of a Musical Era

In May 2023, Sum 41 took to Instagram to share their decision to disband after the farewell world tour and the release of their final album. The announcement was met with a wave of nostalgia and appreciation from fans across the globe. As they prepare for their last bow, Sum 41 looks forward to the final tour, embracing the end of their musical journey with gratitude and grace.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

