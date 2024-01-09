en English
en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sukirti Kandpal on Her Role in ‘Anupamaa’: Relatable Characters, Realistic Scenarios

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
Sukirti Kandpal on Her Role in ‘Anupamaa’: Relatable Characters, Realistic Scenarios

Indian television actress Sukirti Kandpal, celebrated for her performances in shows like ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ and ‘Kaala Teeka’, recently opened up about her character in the beloved TV series ‘Anupamaa’. Kandpal plays the character of Shruti, a 34-year-old self-loving photographer with a unique lingo. She finds her character deeply relatable, crediting its realistic portrayal of a contemporary woman.

Relatable Characters, Realistic Scenarios

According to Kandpal, for a narrative such as ‘Anupamaa’ to vibrate with its audience, it must mirror reality. In her view, the show accomplishes this feat by tackling real-life issues such as common teenage problems and extramarital affairs. These themes, while prevalent among the middle class, are rarely addressed in mainstream media with the sensitivity and respect they deserve.

A New Chapter Begins

Sukirti Kandpal has only recently started shooting for the show and is filled with enthusiasm for her role. The anticipation of performing her scenes to the best of her abilities is palpable. She carries a sense of responsibility to accurately portray her character, Shruti, and contribute to the show’s ongoing success.

Unveiling the Modern Woman

In the character of Shruti, Kandpal sees a reflection of the modern woman – independent, passionate, and self-loving. She believes that Shruti’s cool lingo and mature demeanor add depth to her character, making her even more relatable to the audience. As a progressive show, ‘Anupamaa’ continues to capture the hearts of many by presenting characters and scenarios that resonate with the reality of everyday life.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

