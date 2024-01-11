Suki Waterhouse Unveils New Single ‘OMG’, Exudes Confidence in Edith Piaf-Inspired Music Video

British actress and singer-songwriter, Suki Waterhouse, has unveiled her latest musical venture, a pop-rock single titled ‘OMG’. The track, co-authored with Natalie Findlay, is a fine blend of electric synth-pop and garage rock revival. Despite hitting a creative roadblock initially, Waterhouse and Findlay revisited the project, sparking a fresh wave of inspiration that gave birth to a vibrant chorus, infusing the song with a renewed vitality.

The Expressive Undertones of ‘OMG’

Exuding a slightly vengeful tone, Waterhouse’s ‘OMG’ serves as a confident anthem about wanting to leave an indelible mark in the unpredictable arena of love. The song, released under the Sub Pop label, stands testament to Waterhouse’s artistic evolution and her knack for crafting catchy, yet substantive music.

Visuals Inspired by a French Icon

The accompanying music video, directed by Émilie Richard-Froozan, presents Waterhouse in a glamorous avatar, inspired by French chanteuse, Edith Piaf. The video, which was filmed in a greenhouse owned by Diplo, also subtly reveals Waterhouse’s pregnancy, adding a poignant layer to the overall narrative.

Anticipating a New Album

‘OMG’ is set to be a part of Waterhouse’s forthcoming album, scheduled for a later release this year. This, along with her recent acting role in the television show ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’, and her collaboration with the band Belle and Sebastian on the new single ‘Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility’, showcases Waterhouse’s multifaceted talent and her ability to straddle diverse creative domains with ease.