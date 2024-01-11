Suki Waterhouse: Embracing Pregnancy and Music

Suki Waterhouse, a multifaceted artist recognized for her burgeoning music career as well as her relationship with actor Robert Pattinson, is gracefully navigating the intricate challenges of an expanding body size due to pregnancy while continuing to pour her creativity into her artistic endeavors. In a recent interview, she shed light on the production of a music video for her latest single, ‘OMG’, a track from her eagerly anticipated sophomore album slated for release later this year.

Unveiling the ‘OMG’ Music Video

The music video, set in a greenhouse owned by renowned DJ and producer Diplo, presents Waterhouse in a stylistic nod to the legendary Edith Piaf, a look she describes as a ‘Piaf women-in-distress’. The choice of location was not merely aesthetic but a result of both budget constraints and the inherent challenges of shooting in the bustling city of Los Angeles. Demonstrating an admirable resourcefulness, Waterhouse secured the location by reaching out to Diplo directly.

From ‘I Can’t Let Go’ to ‘Metamorphosis’

Waterhouse’s debut album, ‘I Can’t Let Go’, and the EP ‘Milk Teeth’ were released in 2022. The latter featured a track that caught the attention of the TikTok community, going viral on the platform. As she prepares for her new album, Waterhouse hinted at a shift in theme, mentioning a ‘disco ball spider’ concept and describing it as a ‘metamorphosis’.

Maintaining Artistic Endeavors Amidst Pregnancy

In December 2023, Waterhouse shared experiences of working in the recording studio while battling pregnancy sickness. The artist and Pattinson, who have been in a relationship since July 2018 and began living together earlier that year, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. Waterhouse revealed her pregnancy in an emotive announcement during a performance at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in November 2023. Displaying a commendable respect for their personal lives, the couple kept the pregnancy private until they were prepared to share the news with the world.