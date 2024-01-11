en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Suki Waterhouse: Embracing Pregnancy and Music

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST
Suki Waterhouse: Embracing Pregnancy and Music

Suki Waterhouse, a multifaceted artist recognized for her burgeoning music career as well as her relationship with actor Robert Pattinson, is gracefully navigating the intricate challenges of an expanding body size due to pregnancy while continuing to pour her creativity into her artistic endeavors. In a recent interview, she shed light on the production of a music video for her latest single, ‘OMG’, a track from her eagerly anticipated sophomore album slated for release later this year.

Unveiling the ‘OMG’ Music Video

The music video, set in a greenhouse owned by renowned DJ and producer Diplo, presents Waterhouse in a stylistic nod to the legendary Edith Piaf, a look she describes as a ‘Piaf women-in-distress’. The choice of location was not merely aesthetic but a result of both budget constraints and the inherent challenges of shooting in the bustling city of Los Angeles. Demonstrating an admirable resourcefulness, Waterhouse secured the location by reaching out to Diplo directly.

From ‘I Can’t Let Go’ to ‘Metamorphosis’

Waterhouse’s debut album, ‘I Can’t Let Go’, and the EP ‘Milk Teeth’ were released in 2022. The latter featured a track that caught the attention of the TikTok community, going viral on the platform. As she prepares for her new album, Waterhouse hinted at a shift in theme, mentioning a ‘disco ball spider’ concept and describing it as a ‘metamorphosis’.

Maintaining Artistic Endeavors Amidst Pregnancy

In December 2023, Waterhouse shared experiences of working in the recording studio while battling pregnancy sickness. The artist and Pattinson, who have been in a relationship since July 2018 and began living together earlier that year, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. Waterhouse revealed her pregnancy in an emotive announcement during a performance at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in November 2023. Displaying a commendable respect for their personal lives, the couple kept the pregnancy private until they were prepared to share the news with the world.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
42 seconds ago
Sade Malone: Shining a Light on the Black-Irish Community in John B. Keane's 'Sive'
English-Irish actress, Sade Malone, steps into the spotlight, taking on the mantle of the titular character in John B. Keane’s acclaimed play, Sive. The play, set to open at Dublin’s prestigious Gaiety Theatre, sheds light on the black-Irish community of the 1950s, a group marginalized and largely overlooked in historical narratives. Embodying Sive: An Intersection
Sade Malone: Shining a Light on the Black-Irish Community in John B. Keane's 'Sive'
Hyeri and Miyeon Discuss Handling Hate Comments: A Look into the Lives of K-pop Idols
5 mins ago
Hyeri and Miyeon Discuss Handling Hate Comments: A Look into the Lives of K-pop Idols
aespa's Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport
5 mins ago
aespa's Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport
Ayesha Omar's Improv, Hasan Raheem's Revelation, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Controversy, and More
1 min ago
Ayesha Omar's Improv, Hasan Raheem's Revelation, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Controversy, and More
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
4 mins ago
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
9th Hyderabad Literature Festival: A Celebration of Sindhi Culture and Tradition
4 mins ago
9th Hyderabad Literature Festival: A Celebration of Sindhi Culture and Tradition
Latest Headlines
World News
Sam Houston State University Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
6 seconds
Sam Houston State University Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
Tennessee State Triumphs Over Lindenwood: A Statistical Breakdown
13 seconds
Tennessee State Triumphs Over Lindenwood: A Statistical Breakdown
Paramount+ Unveils Super Bowl LVIII Ads Featuring Iconic Characters and Celebrities
28 seconds
Paramount+ Unveils Super Bowl LVIII Ads Featuring Iconic Characters and Celebrities
Bengaluru Debuts International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with Massive Prize Pool
28 seconds
Bengaluru Debuts International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with Massive Prize Pool
Pickering City Council Moves to Bolster Infrastructure and Governance
43 seconds
Pickering City Council Moves to Bolster Infrastructure and Governance
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
51 seconds
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
57 seconds
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
58 seconds
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
1 min
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app