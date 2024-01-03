en English
Sujoy Ghosh’s Aspiration: A Dream Collaboration with Saif Ali Khan and More

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
Sujoy Ghosh's Aspiration: A Dream Collaboration with Saif Ali Khan and More

Acclaimed filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, renowned for his work on the short film ‘Ahalya’ and the feature film ‘Kahaani’, has expressed an earnest desire to collaborate with actor Saif Ali Khan. Ghosh’s pursuit of this partnership dates back to his debut film ‘Jhankaar Beats’, and he is actively scouting for the ideal script that would accommodate Saif’s versatile talent.

Untapped Potential and Future Endeavors

During the trailer launch of his recent film ‘Jaane Jaan’, Ghosh revealed that the initial casting plan had included Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, the final reel saw Kareena Kapoor Khan stepping into the limelight. Despite this change, Ghosh’s aspiration to work with Saif remains unwavered.

Adding to the anticipation, Ghosh hinted at a forthcoming collaboration with industry icon Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan in an untitled action thriller. The shoot for this thrilling venture is potentially slated to begin within this month. However, Ghosh has maintained a shroud of mystery around the project’s specifics.

Reflecting on Past Glories and the Journey Ahead

Ghosh also shared thoughts on a possible sequel to his critically acclaimed short film ‘Ahalya’. However, the passing of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, a pivotal character in the original film, has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the prospect of a sequel.

Despite the hurdles, Ghosh’s passion for short films remains undeterred. He extolled platforms like Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films for their commendable efforts in promoting short films. Ghosh expressed his readiness to helm another short film if funded, acknowledging that short films are passion projects that seldom yield substantial financial returns.

The Heart of the Matter

Emphasizing the importance of intention and encouragement in the creation of short films, Ghosh underlined the need for artists to pursue their craft out of passion, not profit. He believes that the real reward lies in the creation process itself and the impact it can have on the audience.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

