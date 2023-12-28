‘Suits’ Resurgence Spurs New Project: Where are the Stars Now?

Since its inclusion on Netflix and Peacock, the legal drama ‘Suits’ has experienced a resurgence in popularity, accumulating over 4.5 billion streams. This renewed interest has spurred creator Aaron Korsh to develop a fresh project within the ‘Suits’ universe, featuring a new cast and location.

Markle’s Journey from ‘Suits’ to Royalty

Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane for seven seasons, exited the show in 2018 following her engagement to Prince Harry. This marked her transition from acting to a high-profile life as a British royal. The couple later stepped back from their royal duties, attracting significant media attention. They have since embarked on various projects, including their Archewell Foundation and content production deals with Netflix. Their partnership with Spotify, however, ended in July 2023.

Acting Careers of Adams and Macht Post-‘Suits’

Patrick J. Adams, known for his role as Mike Ross, had a decade of acting roles before ‘Suits’ and returned briefly for its final season. After the show, Adams continued his acting career, including a Broadway debut in ‘Take Me Out.’ He is married to actress Troian Bellisario, and they share two daughters.

Gabriel Macht, who portrayed Harvey Specter, had a robust acting career before ‘Suits,’ earning a nomination for his role as a child in ‘Why Would I Lie?’ Post-‘Suits,’ Macht continued acting. He has been married to actress Jacinda Barrett since 2004, with whom he shares two children.

Other Cast Members’ Success

Other cast members like Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) and Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) have also enjoyed successful acting careers before and after ‘Suits.’ Rafferty has appeared in shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and Hoffman has taken on various television roles.

In the wake of the show’s renewed popularity, fans are eagerly anticipating what Korsh’s new project, set in the ‘Suits’ universe, will bring to the screen.