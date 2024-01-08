en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Suits’ Resurgence on Netflix: A Golden Globe Reunion and Patrick J. Adams’ Reaction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
'Suits' Resurgence on Netflix: A Golden Globe Reunion and Patrick J. Adams' Reaction

In an unexpected turn of events, the acclaimed legal drama ‘Suits’ has experienced a resurgence in popularity, a phenomenon its star, Patrick J. Adams, finds ‘really, really strange’. The TV show, which concluded in 2019, has been riding a ‘second swell’ of viewership, dominating Netflix’s charts and remaining number one for an impressive twelve weeks.

Mini Reunion at the Golden Globes

At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Adams, along with former co-stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres, had the honor of presenting the award for the best drama series to the cast of ‘Succession’. The event doubled as a mini reunion for the ‘Suits’ cast, fueling speculation about the potential return of some of the show’s beloved characters in a possible spin-off.

‘Suits’ Stars Reflect on Show’s Renewed Popularity

Adams, known for his role in the legal drama, expressed his surprise at the show’s resurgence. His co-star, Gina Torres, also reflected on the series’ renewed popularity. ‘Suits’, which aired for nine seasons, starred a notable cast including Meghan Markle, who famously left the show after seven seasons following her engagement to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle’s Take on ‘Suits’ Resurgence

Markle, who attended the event, also commented on the series’ renewed popularity, suggesting the binge-watchability and quality of the show as possible reasons for its continued appeal. The first eight seasons of ‘Suits’ are currently available on Netflix, while the final season can be streamed on Peacock.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

