'Suits: Los Angeles' Spinoff: Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Legacy Inspires New Character

Meghan Markle's portrayal of the astute and ambitious legal mind, Rachel Zane, in the hit series 'Suits' continues to reverberate, leaving an indelible mark on the franchise. The character's influence is set to ripple through the upcoming spinoff, 'Suits: Los Angeles,' spearheading the creation of its new lead character, Erica.

From Rachel Zane to Erica

The character of Erica, like Zane, is intelligent, ambitious, and a Harvard law alum. She is an entertainment lawyer from Los Angeles, designed to echo the strong, career-driven persona that Markle's character embodied. With Markle's retirement from acting following her marriage to Prince Harry, the speculation of reprising her role seems more like wishful thinking than reality.

'Suits' Legacy and Meghan Markle's Influence

With nine seasons under its belt, 'Suits' featured a diverse and talented cast, with Markle's character standing out. Her portrayal of Rachel Zane has left a lasting impression, serving as inspiration for the new series' protagonist. The original series, which aired from June 23, 2011, has been available on streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Peacock, with Aaron Korsh at the helm as the creator and showrunner.

The Unlikely Return of Meghan Markle

While it might have been plausible for Zane to reappear in the spinoff, especially given Patrick J. Adams' openness to returning as Michael Ross, Markle's current public profile and past decisions make it improbable. The Duchess of Sussex, since her departure from acting, has focused on philanthropy and entrepreneurship, along with fulfilling her royal commitments. The announcement of 'Suits: Los Angeles' underscores the enduring impact of Markle's portrayal of Rachel Zane on the franchise, even in her absence.