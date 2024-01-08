‘Suits’ Cast Reunites at Golden Globes, Sparks Discussions about Show’s Future

The Golden Globes ceremony recently served as the stage for an unexpected reunion. The cast of the popular television show ‘Suits’ graced the event, presenting the award for Best Television Series — Drama. The ensemble included Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams, and Gabriel Macht. Notably absent was Megan Markel, a star of the show who had been a part of the rumor mill leading up to the event.

‘Suits’ Cast Reunion

The legal drama ‘Suits’ concluded in 2019, after a successful nine-season run. It has recently experienced a resurgence in popularity after being added to the Netflix catalog. The Golden Globes reunion served as a testament to this renewed interest, with the cast members injecting humor into the event by joking about the industry’s lack of recognition for ‘Suits’ throughout its duration. Despite their playful jab not being warmly received by the audience, it resonated with fans of the show, who expressed their delight at seeing the cast together again.

Reception and Future Plans

The cast’s appearance at the Golden Globes has sparked discussions about the show’s future. Adams hinted at a possible return to the ‘Suits’ universe, and there is news of a spinoff in its early development stages. Several cast members will also appear at the ATX Festival, in honor of the show’s fifth anniversary. The cast’s presence at the Golden Globes serves as an ideal conclusion to the show’s resurgence, sparking speculation and anticipation for what might come next.

Overall Impact

The Golden Globes event, however, failed to make a significant impact on the attendees. The attempt at humor by the cast, including Will Ferrell’s comment about the smell of hot sushi, left the audience and online spectators confused. Despite this, the ‘Suits’ cast reunion was a noteworthy aspect of the ceremony, pleasing fans and keeping the show relevant in the minds of its audience.