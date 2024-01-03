Suffolk’s Cultural Organisations Face Funding Cut: A Blow to Community & Culture

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the cultural community of Suffolk, the County Council announced a drastic cut in core support for local cultural organizations. The seven organizations impacted include DanceEast, Eastern Angles Theatre Company, First Light Festival, The New Wolsey Theatre, Primadonna Festival, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, and Suffolk Artlink. These organizations, cornerstone of Suffolk’s cultural fabric, released a joint statement expressing grave concern over the implications of the proposed cuts on the local community.

Understanding the Cut’s Impact

The cut, set to save only 0.057% of the council’s revenue budget for 23/24, may seem inconsequential at first glance. However, it stands to cause substantial damage to the community. The seven organizations collectively support thousands of children, young people, and vulnerable individuals, providing not only cultural enrichment but also employment for over 650 staff members. The fear is that the loss of council funding may jeopardize their ability to secure matched funding from other sources, threatening their very survival.

Voices from the Frontline

Roger Quince, chair of Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal’s Board of Trustees, underscored the magnitude of the impending crisis. He highlighted the profound impact the funding cut will have, especially on disadvantaged groups and the dedicated team of staff who have fought tirelessly to recover from the challenges posed by Covid.

The Role of Libraries Connected

In the backdrop of these troubling developments, Libraries Connected has stepped up their efforts to support libraries facing funding reductions. Over 20 library services have already joined their program, which provides a peer network, resource library, training, advice, and communications support. The charity remains deeply concerned about the increasing number of councils issuing Section 114 notices and the resultant impact on library services.