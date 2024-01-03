en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Suffolk’s Cultural Organisations Face Funding Cut: A Blow to Community & Culture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Suffolk’s Cultural Organisations Face Funding Cut: A Blow to Community & Culture

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the cultural community of Suffolk, the County Council announced a drastic cut in core support for local cultural organizations. The seven organizations impacted include DanceEast, Eastern Angles Theatre Company, First Light Festival, The New Wolsey Theatre, Primadonna Festival, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, and Suffolk Artlink. These organizations, cornerstone of Suffolk’s cultural fabric, released a joint statement expressing grave concern over the implications of the proposed cuts on the local community.

Understanding the Cut’s Impact

The cut, set to save only 0.057% of the council’s revenue budget for 23/24, may seem inconsequential at first glance. However, it stands to cause substantial damage to the community. The seven organizations collectively support thousands of children, young people, and vulnerable individuals, providing not only cultural enrichment but also employment for over 650 staff members. The fear is that the loss of council funding may jeopardize their ability to secure matched funding from other sources, threatening their very survival.

Voices from the Frontline

Roger Quince, chair of Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal’s Board of Trustees, underscored the magnitude of the impending crisis. He highlighted the profound impact the funding cut will have, especially on disadvantaged groups and the dedicated team of staff who have fought tirelessly to recover from the challenges posed by Covid.

The Role of Libraries Connected

In the backdrop of these troubling developments, Libraries Connected has stepped up their efforts to support libraries facing funding reductions. Over 20 library services have already joined their program, which provides a peer network, resource library, training, advice, and communications support. The charity remains deeply concerned about the increasing number of councils issuing Section 114 notices and the resultant impact on library services.

0
Arts & Entertainment Society United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
19 seconds ago
Warner Bros. to Bring Minecraft to the Big Screen, Jack Black to Star
Warner Bros. has officially announced the acquisition of rights for the creation of a major motion picture based on the globally popular video game, Minecraft, from its Swedish indie developer, Mojang AB. This game, renowned for its open-world, sandbox-style gameplay, provides players with the freedom to craft and create virtually anything they envision using blocks.
Warner Bros. to Bring Minecraft to the Big Screen, Jack Black to Star
New Doctor Who Spin-off on the Horizon: 'The War Between The Land and Sea'
6 mins ago
New Doctor Who Spin-off on the Horizon: 'The War Between The Land and Sea'
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
8 mins ago
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
Dior and Otani Workshop Unveil Whimsical Capsule Collection
2 mins ago
Dior and Otani Workshop Unveil Whimsical Capsule Collection
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
4 mins ago
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Borah Productions' Artists Debut First Collective Single, "Nu Mereci"
6 mins ago
Borah Productions' Artists Debut First Collective Single, "Nu Mereci"
Latest Headlines
World News
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
29 seconds
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
41 seconds
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
42 seconds
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
1 min
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
1 min
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
2 mins
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
2 mins
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
2 mins
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
Matt Hardy Reflects on Scotty 2 Hotty's AEW Debut and the Attitude Era's Legacy
3 mins
Matt Hardy Reflects on Scotty 2 Hotty's AEW Debut and the Attitude Era's Legacy
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
17 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
59 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app