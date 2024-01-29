Sue Leaf and Hanna Pylväinen: Exploring Histories through New Literary Works

The literature landscape is rich with new works that continue to shape our understanding and response to the world around us. Among them are Sue Leaf's 'Impermanence: Life and Loss on Superior's South Shore' and Hanna Pylvainen's 'The End of Drum-Time', along with an intriguing anthology from Graywolf Press, 'Raised by Wolves: Fifty Poets on Fifty Poems'.

'Impermanence: Life and Loss on Superior's South Shore'

Sue Leaf, a trained zoologist, crafts a collection of personal essays in 'Impermanence,' that weave together her experiences, the history of the South Shore of Lake Superior, and reflections on the ever-changing nature of the lake. The work stands as part memoir, part travelogue, and part natural and cultural history, reflecting on the impact of the lake on the shore and the erosion threatening her family's cabin. Throughout the book, Leaf expresses a deep appreciation for the lake's history and the people who have lived along its shores.

'The End of Drum-Time'

Set in the 19th-century Arctic circle, 'The End of Drum-Time' by Hanna Pylvainen is a novel that explores themes of identity, race, politics, and faith. The narrative follows the story of a young reindeer herder and a minister's daughter, providing a vivid portrayal of the Scandinavian tundra and its inhabitants. The book, noteworthy for its nomination for a 2023 National Book Award, offers a unique perspective on a less-explored historical period and locale.

'Raised by Wolves: Fifty Poets on Fifty Poems'

Marking the 50th anniversary of Graywolf Press, 'Raised by Wolves: Fifty Poets on Fifty Poems' is an anthology featuring 50 poets, each penning about their favorite poems by other Graywolf poets. This collection offers a unique insight into what poets read and the influence of these works on their own poetry.

Another remarkable addition to this literary tapestry is the spellbinding Swedish novel, 'Stolen' by Ann-Helén Laestadius. The narrative follows a young indigenous woman's struggle to protect her family's reindeer herd and cultural heritage amidst xenophobia, climate change, and a devious hunter. Part coming-of-age story, part love song to a disappearing natural world, and part electrifying countdown to a dramatic resolution, 'Stolen' provides a searing depiction of a forgotten part of Sweden, based on real events.