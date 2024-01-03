en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sue Johnston Defies Ageism with New Thriller, ‘Truelove’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Veteran actress Sue Johnston, known for her roles in ‘The Royle Family’ and ‘Downtown Abbey’, recently marked a milestone birthday and continues to defy the traditional expectations of her age group. Her latest project, a Channel 4 thriller named ‘Truelove’, is shining a light on the vibrancy and life in septuagenarians, challenging ageist stereotypes in the process.

‘Truelove’: A Thriller Breaking Boundaries

Johnston stars as Marion in ‘Truelove’, a six-part thriller that explores themes of health, intrigue, and euthanasia. It follows the narrative of a group of old college friends in their 70s, forcing them to confront their mortality and make a literal death pact. This drama flips ageist romantic tropes on its head, combining a touching love story with thriller elements and the ethical debate around euthanasia and loneliness.

A Showcase of Vibrant Septuagenarians

Through ‘Truelove’, Johnston and her fellow actors, including Lindsay Duncan and Clarke Peters, challenge stereotypes by portraying a group of septuagenarians as vibrant, active, and full of life. Their characters engage in activities often associated with younger people, embracing experiences with a youthful zest that belies their age. This narrative shift encourages a broader, more inclusive view of older individuals, showcasing their vitality and spirit.

Delving into Serious Topics

‘Truelove’ does not shy away from serious topics, such as euthanasia and consent. The friends form a ‘Truelove’ pact to give each other a dignified exit, but the decision becomes complicated when one of them receives an unpleasant diagnosis. This raises ethical questions about the right to end one’s life and the difficulties that come with such a decision. Johnston herself supports this right under certain circumstances but admits to questioning her own courage to make such a decision.

Apart from ‘Truelove’, Johnston has also recently appeared in a BBC Two special tribute to Caroline Aherne, reflecting on her past work and the impact of ‘The Royle Family’. She remains active beyond acting, participating in ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ with Ricky Tomlinson and exploring her ancestry in a DNA program. Despite turning 80, Johnston’s life is rich with the company of friends and family, festive traditions, and continued professional engagement.

